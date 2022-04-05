No stranger to the support Friends of Karen provides children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, Makers Nutrition has gifted the organization financially so that parents of these children are not faced with the challenge of choosing between paying bills and providing a wholesome holiday dinner.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No stranger to the support Friends of Karen provides children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, Makers Nutrition has gifted the organization financially so that parents of these children are not faced with the challenge of choosing between paying bills and providing a wholesome holiday dinner.
With everything that is going on in the world, both at home and abroad, Makers Nutrition knew it wanted to sprinkle some serenity on families who could use a helping hand this spring season. As a leading vitamin and supplement manufacturing provider in the nutraceutical industry, the Makers Nutrition team takes pride in having the ability to make a positive impact in the area in which it specializes most—nutrition.
"This year, we made a charitable donation to Friends of Karen to help parents feed their families this springtime holiday season, and we encourage you to do the same," said Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano, whose efforts in assisting others reach far beyond his local community. "Makers Nutrition is a company that handles nutritional products that benefit an infinite number of individuals, so it is in our nature to contribute what we can to put food on the tables of those who may be faced with some unimaginable challenges."
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
About Friends of Karen
Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.
