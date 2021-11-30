HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking its fourth donation to Friends of Karen over the past few years, Makers Nutrition is filling the holiday wish lists of five children assisted by the non-profit for their 2021 holiday Adopt-a-Family season.
Gift cards are undoubtedly high in demand by people of all ages, but children especially. It's freedom to choose whichever toy or article of clothing they would like. Makers Nutrition is providing $100 gift cards of a specific child's choosing to each of the five children. These gift cards will help children with life-threatening illnesses and their siblings make this holiday season one to remember.
"Friends of Karen is an absolute pleasure to work with and our team could not be happier be donating once again to a charity that truly understands the importance of family," said Vice President of Sales Patrick Gillespie. "Many of us here at Makers are parents and siblings, and most of us can only imagine what it is like to be facing a challenge as difficult as childhood illness. We are just happy to help as much as we can."
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
About Friends of Karen
Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, marketing@makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition