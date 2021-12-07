HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Makers Nutrition received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named the 2021 Company of the Year. BIG's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.
Makers Nutrition has been named the Business Intelligence Group Company of the Year for its major feat in the nutraceutical industry. This is Makers Nutrition's 6th honor from Business Intelligence Group, from Best Place to Work to Excellence in Customer Service. Since 2018, the company has been recognized for its leadership in an ever-growing industry that looks to trailblazer such as Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano for innovation.
"This year, being named Company of the Year by Business Intelligence Group speaks volumes about our unrelenting commitment to our success and that of our clients," said Mr. Provenzano. "The past 12 months have been a real struggle for so many businesses, and with the support of our amazing team and shared insatiable appetite for growth, Makers Nutrition has climbed to new heights, from client care to business strategy. We are truly honored to be named a winner in the 2021 BIG Awards for Business."
"We are so proud to award Makers Nutrition for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking manufacturer for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and honors those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
