HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Makers Nutrition was named a winner in the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group (BIG).
Makers Nutrition is the first of its kind to offer a turnkey solution for dietary supplement brands worldwide. Specializing in manufacturing, label design, packaging, and order fulfillment, the company has earned its second consecutive title as an unbeatable customer service provider for dietary supplement companies of all sizes. From startups to seasoned brands, Makers Nutrition ensures that no phone call goes unanswered, no email goes unaddressed, and no client goes unserved.
"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Makers Nutrition as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, marketing@makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition