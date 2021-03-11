HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced today that it has awarded Makers Nutrition a Best Place to Work Award. The program sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.
"To be named a BIG Best Place to Work is a testament to our team's commitment to fostering a safe, productive, and collaborative workspace," said Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "We are thrilled to have garnered a fourth Best Place to Work title from Business Intelligence Group, especially during a time when accommodations were made in order to ensure the safety of our employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Makers Nutrition is better today because of our employees' determination on all fronts, and we look forward to better serving the dietary supplement industry because of it."
"Congratulations to Makers Nutrition for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
