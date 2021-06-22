HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition announced today that The Globee® Awards has named the company a winner in the 2021 Disruptor Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences around the globe.
"We are proud to be named a winner in this year's Disruptor Awards," said Director of Sales and Business Development Robert Driscoll. "Behind this distinguished success are our product and service innovations for the nutraceutical industry at large, as well as our relentless drive to remain client focused."
Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition Jason Provenzano has been disrupting the industry from the start, offering dietary supplement companies of all sizes a one-stop solution for all of their contract manufacturing needs. Perhaps most importantly, today, Makers Nutrition opens the door to success for entrepreneurs whose private label businesses are just starting up, with competitively low minimum order quantities and 24/7 customer support.
"Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming customer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving," said San Madan, co-President of the Globee Awards. "Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."
Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.
To be eligible to participate, a business must be privately owned that is operating for profit, independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.
Disruptors are innovators working beyond the traditional business model. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an any challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competitions: the CEO World Awards®, Consumer World Awards®, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Globee® International Best in Business Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Security World Awards, IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 631-456-5397, marketing@makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition