HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Makers Nutrition a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
Makers Nutrition was recognized in the following categories:
- Consumer Service Hero of the Year – Stephen Finnegan (Gold)
- Essential Worker Hero of the Year – Christopher Zecha (Gold)
- Individual Hero of the Year – Helping Others During COVID-19 – Jason Provenzano (Silver)
- Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 (Silver)
- Team of the Year During COVID-19 (Bronze)
- Company Response of the Year (Bronze)
- Company Innovation of the Year (Bronze)
- Best Response Helping Local Communities and the World During COVID-19 (Bronze)
- Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 (Bronze)
"We are proud to be recognized as a company that has made an impact on people both at home and around the globe during COVID-19," said COO Christopher Zecha. "Makers Nutrition has earned these titles through constant commitment to our clients and the innovations that make their dietary supplement businesses thrive. Our above-and-beyond quality and customer support went the distance for our clients, which is why we have lasting business relationships with so many."
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, and 2021 Globee® Grand Award winner, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
