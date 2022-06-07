Makers Nutrition Named Winner in the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the vitamin manufacturing service provider and its team recipients in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.
Makers Nutrition was recognized in the following categories:
- Grand
- Gold Company Rethinking of the Year
- Gold Entrepreneur of the Year – Business Products – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold Top Achiever of the Year in the United States of America – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold Maverick of the Year – Business Services – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Gold Customer Service & Support Staffer of the Year – Director of Sales and Business Development Robert Driscoll
- Gold Essential Worker Hero of the Year – Senior Account Manager Salvatore Ciaccio
- Silver Executive Hero of the Year – Effective Leadership During COVID-19 – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
- Silver Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19
- Silver Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19
- Bronze Team of the Year During COVID-19
- Bronze Lifetime Achievement Award – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano
"Being named a winner of multiple titles in the Golden Bridge Awards for the seventh consecutive year is a true honor," said Makers Nutrition's Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "Our team at Makers Nutrition has gone above and beyond in serving clients amid supply chain setbacks and challenges faced during COVID-19. We are most proud to have delivered products to people around the world who are in need of nourishment. The growth of our clients means the growth of our company, which only helps us fulfill our mission in providing better health for individuals on a global scale, and we hope to inspire other industry leaders to follow suit."
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Makers Nutrition
Makers Nutrition, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company in America, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
Media Contact
Rosemary Tambini, Makers Nutrition, 6314565397, marketing@makersnutrition.com
SOURCE Makers Nutrition