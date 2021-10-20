HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It was announced today that the Globee® Awards, the world's premier business awards program and business ranking list, has named Makers Nutrition, its founder and employees, winners in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards.
The past year has allowed Makers Nutrition to show the nutraceutical industry what its team does best—provide high-quality dietary supplement products and services with unmatched client care. From collaboration to individual efforts within the company to make a difference during the pandemic, Makers Nutrition garnered the following titles:
- GRAND Globee
- Essential Worker Hero of the Year – Jason Provenzano (gold)
- Company Rethinking of the Year – Makers Nutrition (gold)
- Individual Hero of the Year – Helping Others During COVID-19 – Stephen Finnegan (gold)
- Consumer Service Hero of the Year – Stephen Finnegan (gold)
- Executive Hero of the year – Effective Leadership During COVID-19 – Jason Provenzano (silver)
- Team of the Year During COVID - Makers Nutrition (silver)
- Company Response of the Year – Makers Nutrition (bronze)
- Company Innovation of the Year – Tackling COVID-19 in Innovative Ways (bronze)
- Company Work-From-Home Implementation of the Year – Makers Nutrition (bronze)
- Best Service to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 – Makers Nutrition (bronze)
- Best Product to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19 – Makers Nutrition (bronze)
The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.
"While I am honored to have been recognized for my work during COVID-19, I am most proud of the awards earned by all of my team members," said Makers Nutrition Founder and CEO Jason Provenzano. "Without them, without their commitment and spirit, none of our success would have been possible. We would not have been able to serve as many people in need during such a challenging time. Our goal is to make an imprint not just on an industry, but on the world with our nourishing vitamins and supplements. And together, an essential business, we have accomplished just that… and more."
Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, the Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards program recognizes outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.
About Makers Nutrition
A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition, is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.
