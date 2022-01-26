ANGUILLA, British West Indies, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, a glamorous sanctuary set within the Caribbean's culinary capital of Anguilla today announces the debut of Flavors of Malliouhana, a curated series of residencies and collaborations with world-renowned chefs that will celebrate the island's rich gastronomic traditions. Part of Auberge Resorts Collection's Taste of Auberge, a new culinary journey bringing together exclusive chef collaborations and restaurant pop-ups at select properties throughout 2022, the yearlong initiative will kick off this March and include exceptional new menus, intimate cooking classes and unforgettable epicurean events. Each partnership will artfully infuse the guest chef's masterful expertise utilizing the vibrancy and flavors of the local culture, purposefully designed to inspire while also benefiting the local Anguillan community. New York-based award-winning chef, author and television personality JJ Johnson will be the series' first presenting chef, followed by James Beard award-winning restaurateur and chef Nina Compton, along with additional Chef talents later in the year. Through these transformative dining experiences, Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection continues to entice a new generation of travelers to immerse themselves in the wonders of world-class Caribbean cuisine that cultivates the heart of the destination and places Anguilla on the international culinary map.
"Since its opening in 1984, Malliouhana has put the island at the forefront of a global culinary discussion," said George Vlachopoulos, general manager, Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection. "As we continue to introduce new gourmet journeys that shed light on our Caribbean paradise, we are excited to welcome our tremendous world-renowned chefs to the property for this one-of-a-kind series. We are honored to have Chef JJ debut our Flavors of Malliouhana collaboration, as he skillfully connects people from different cultures and traditions through food."
Known for his barrier-breaking cuisine that is illuminated by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing, Chef Johnson will host an immersive, month-long culinary residency at Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection starting March 11, 2022, showcasing his signature cooking style, combining culturally relevant and locally sourced ingredients with a global point of view.
"I love the luxury experience of Auberge Resorts Collection, which is why I could not be more excited for this inspiring partnership at Malliouhana, a destination that is very close to my heart," shared Chef JJ Johnson. "Bringing my personal cooking style and background of working in high-end restaurants to such a beautiful location while bringing people together over delicious and nourishing food made with local, sustainable ingredients is a dream fulfilled."
The weekend events will begin with a Beachside Bonfire Party on the resort's beachfront. Hosted by Chef Johnson, the interactive evening will feature live cooking demonstrations using local produce and freshly caught fish. Guests will enjoy Chef JJ's unique interpretation of classic island fare alongside the resort's handcrafted specialty cocktails. The celebrations continue the following day with a Beach Party at the resort's acclaimed beach shack, Leon's on Meads Bay, for yakitori-style small bites, tropical drinks and awe-inspiring ocean views. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's Beach Party will be donated to Anguilla Community Foundation, an organization that has been serving the island since 1999 and is committed to improving the quality of life in Anguilla. On the final day, guests will celebrate island life with a Southern Soulful Brunch, featuring live musical performances, Caribbean-infused brunch cocktails and signature Chef JJ Johnson dishes, such as chicken and waffles and his BBQ shrimp and grits. To commemorate this culinary residency, Malliouhana's famed dining outlets will also feature exclusive custom menu creations from Chef Johnson through April 8, 2022.
Each of the Flavors of Malliouhana guest chefs will work closely with Anguilla's local purveyors to create new menu items exclusive to the intimate oceanfront resort and its culinary program. The dishes will highlight the best of the local landscape, showcasing fresh fare harvested that day and sourced straight from the sea and shore just steps away.
Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome Chef JJ Johnson March 11, 2022 - April 8, 2022 for the inaugural partnership of Flavors of Malliouhana, as well as Chef Nina Compton in July. Dates for the additional chefs in the series will be announced in the coming months. For more information or to book a stay, please visit aubergeresorts.com/malliouhana.
About Chef JJ Johnson
JJ Johnson is a James Beard Award-winning chef, TV personality and author best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing. Chef JJ's signature cooking style combines culturally relevant ingredients and classical technique with a global point of view. At FIELDTRIP, his made-to-order rice bowl shop that debuted in 2019, Chef JJ highlights rice as a hero ingredient and showcases it in recipes sourced from around the world. FIELDTRIP's first outpost opened in Harlem and has since grown to an additional location including Rockefeller Center with plans to expand throughout Upper Manhattan and the Bronx. As one of the only fast casual restaurants on Esquire's "America's Best New Restaurants," list in 2020, FIELDTRIP utilizes sustainable ingredients and ethically sourced vegetables and proteins, creating a flavorful and diverse dining experience. The brand's motto, "Rice is Culture," was born out of Chef JJ's belief that rice is the universal ingredient that connects us all and can be found at the center of the table in almost every community. Chef JJ is a Mastercard Ambassador and a television host on Just Eats with Chef JJ airing on TV One's network Cleo TV.
About Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection
A legendary destination on the island of Anguilla, Malliouhana is known for its iconic location high over the exclusive Meads Bay and Turtle Cove, Art-Deco inspired design and sweeping 360-degree views of the pristine Caribbean. Boasting 63 stylish rooms and suites which blend the warmth and gracious hospitality of the Caribbean with glamourous spaces which create a sense of togetherness. A toes-in-the-sand restaurant and celebrated culinary destination, Leon's at Meads Bay, joins Celeste and Bar Soleil overlooking white-sand beaches, along with the iconic two-tiered infinity swimming pool and the luxurious Spa at Malliouhana.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com/malliouhana/
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
