ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville announced the roll out of their updated health and sanitation standards as the brand's venues begin to reopen and welcome guests back to paradise.
"Fostering a shared responsibility for the well- being of our staff, guests and community has been one of our guiding principles for the last 20 years. As we prepare to welcome visitors and team members back to our resorts, hotels and restaurants, we stand committed to our passion of creating and delivering fun and escapism, in a safe, comfortable environment," shared John Cohlan, Chief Executive Officer, Margaritaville.
All Margaritaville properties have received comprehensive health and sanitation guidelines and are required to complete a 172-point verification process prior to reopening, which includes brand health training for all management and staff returning to work.
The following brand standards were carefully developed based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA).
Social Distancing
Guests are encouraged to enjoy the outdoor spaces Margaritaville properties are known for, whether by the lake, ocean, poolside or in the mountains. All properties have created additional outdoor seating in restaurant venues; while indoor spaces and common areas have been reconfigured, and floor clings and signage have been placed throughout properties to support social distancing with ease.
Cleanliness & Food Safety
Cleanliness is top of mind for the team at Margaritaville. All venues will clean, disinfect, and sanitize using COVID-19 approved products. All hotel properties are required to share new standards on their respective websites. Every surface in all common areas will be disinfected after each use. Kitchens will receive a daily deep cleaning and soiled linens and towels will be transported in sealed, single-use plastic bags. All food and beverage self-service, grab-and-go, and buffet areas have been removed, and are now handled by staff to ensure a consistent germ-free environment.
Dedicated Health & Sanitation Leads
Each Margaritaville property has a designated Health & Sanitation Lead, responsible for implementing and enforcing standards across all latitudes.
Commitment to our Team Members
All team members will receive a wellness check when reporting into work each day, as determined by federal and state guidelines. Team members will also be provided with appropriate safety gear for their positions. Any team member showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home and welcomed back when it is safe for them to return, as deemed by a medical professional.
Tentative Reopening Schedule:
https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment/.
About Margaritaville
Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.
Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.
Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.
Media Contact:
Caitlin Galeotti, margaritaville@finnpartners.com, 646-202-9782