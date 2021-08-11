PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a change in the shopping habits of both consumers and brands. Now, as customers return to retail, they are focused on availability, product placement, and variety within stores. This resurgence in on-premise shopping has made things difficult for brand managers, who in some cases are struggling to meet increased demand. Brands are responding by rethinking their merchandising plans as retailers are finding visual organization and placement of products especially challenging in the CPG space. Couple this with disruptions in the supply chain and low staffing levels, third-party merchandising partners are now flooded with demand to ensure products successfully reach consumers.
Market Force Information, a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company has expanded its merchandising service to support the needs of brands and retailers nationwide. Through Market Force's merchandising services, brand standard compliance can be audited, evaluated, and corrected across multiple channels with mobile data collection by their worldwide base of over 400,000 shoppers.
As a result of this increased activity, store managers are looking at ways they can meet brand and customer expectations without increasing staffing expenses. As such, Market Force Information's merchandising team is ready to meet the demand so that CPG firms can manage short-term urgent needs without the need to hire and train new employees.
Coupled with Market Force's Eyes:On App that audits in-store execution and brand representation with retail analytics and shelf-level insights, brands receive a full-service solution to measure and act on merchandising challenges. "The traditional responsibilities of validation and verification have fallen on sales reps and hourly employees, and the current strains on staffing have led to inconsistencies where promotions aren't executed correctly and/or product does not make it onto shelves," explained Brad Miller, Client Strategy Consultant at Market Force Information. Merchandising insights and retail intelligence can fuel a brand's sales by enabling timely intervention and course correction where required.
After being disrupted by the pandemic, signs are pointing to a major revival of physical retail. Additional levels of service and support during the resurgence will lead to increased market share, a valuable return on investment, and most importantly, customer loyalty. Learn more about merchandising best practices and Market Force information at: https://www.marketforce.com/merchandising
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers, and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services, and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at https://www.marketforce.com
