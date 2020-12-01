ST. HELENA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markham Napa Valley Vineyards welcomes visitors with new creative Outdoor tastings and reimagines holiday parties and travel with customized virtual tastings. The winery's covered outdoor patio lounges create cozy spaces with fire pits and heat lamps to solve winter wanderlust while virtual tastings enable family gatherings, safely from home.
- Sips & Chips—A twist on the standard cheese and wine pairing, Sips & Chips pairs custom-crafted flavored potato chips prepared by local chef David Nuno with four distinct wines ($45 per person).
- A Taste of Place—The new Marked Parcel Series tasting offers a trip through Napa Valley in a glass—an immersive connection of taste with place in four estate wines ($55 per person).
- Markham Classic Flight—Keep it classic but make it custom. Create your own tasting flight featuring four wines that celebrate key districts and vineyards within Napa Valley ($35 per person).
- Virtual Wine Tasting –Host a virtual party and let Markham do the work. A private guide will select options like the District Series Appellation Tasting including three wines ($113 plus shipping), or a combination of wines you choose. Book a date and schedule wine delivery for a fun, fact-filled virtual holiday party or family get-together from your own home.
Markham's new experiences meet and exceed best practices for required physical distance to ensure the safety, comfort and enjoyment of guests and employees. The Napa Valley tasting room is open for outdoor tastings by reservation and contact-free curbside pick-up during regular Thursday-Monday, 10 am to 5 pm, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. For information on safety measures, to schedule a tasting or have wine delivered call 707-963-5292 or visit www.markhamvineyards.com.
About Markham Napa Valley Vineyards
Founded in 1977, Markham Vineyards is a leading Napa Valley winery producing sustainably grown and crafted wines from 350-acres of Napa Valley estate vineyards in a historic winery built in 1879. Markham believes in the power of community, the sanctity of the soil, and the notion that all voices deserve to be heard. Markham supports its community with contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, A Fine Line's MAPP Impact campaign, and more. Learn more at www.markhamvineyards.com.