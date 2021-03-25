BELTSVILLE, Md., Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marra Forni, a global manufacturer of commercial brick oven solutions based in Beltsville, MD, has announced representation changes in two MAFSI Regions. Indianapolis based Phoenix Marketing Group will assume the sales, marketing, and support roles for MAFSI region #7 (OH, W. PA, KY, and W. VA), while RHI Solutions based in Seattle will represent the manufacturer in the Pacific Northwest (MAFSI Region #25, including AK, HI, WA, OR, ID, MT). Francesco Marra, Marra Forni's President, and CEO commented that "these changes will elevate our domestic sales network and help us to achieve our corporate growth objectives and achieve stronger market positioning."
"Phoenix Marketing Group is the premier rep firm in the lower Midwest and Ohio Valley. Their resources include a roster of seasoned industry sales professionals, 5-Corporate Chefs, and multiple test kitchens located strategically throughout the region. I'm excited to work again with Dave Smith and his team at the Phoenix Marketing Group" stated Todd Griffith, VP of Sales & Marketing for Marra Forni. "They are a regional powerhouse and uniquely equipped with incredible talent and support resources in the markets that they serve."
RHI is an innovative multi-faceted rep group having more than four decades of industry expertise to help customers meet and exceed their foodservice operational goals. Danny Sizemore, President of RHI Solutions noted "we are very excited to partner with Marra Forni. Their culinary-focused approach along with uniting traditional techniques and innovative technology fit with RHI Solutions approaches to the market."
Marra Forni, based in Beltsville, MD, is a leading domestic manufacturer and global supplier to the commercial foodservice Industry. The product line includes a full line of brick-oven cooking solutions, refrigerated prep tables, mixers, slicers, and direct venting. Marra Forni currently sells and supports its products in 5 continents and 23 countries worldwide.
marraforni.com | 888.239.0575
FOLLOW US
LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram
Media Contact
Natalie Thomas, Marra Forni, 8882390575, n.thomas@marraforni.com
SOURCE Marra Forni