WILLOWBROOK, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The strategic location and enduring community support made the former Holiday Inn in Willowbrook a shoo-in for the very first Delta Hotels by Marriott hotel in Illinois. After more than $10 million and 3 years of extensive renovations, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Chicago Willowbrook and Willby's Restaurant & Bar opened in 2020 during the pandemic. Now that the pandemic is nearing its end and business is picking up, hotel management is thrilled to announce the official grand reopening to travelers, groups, diners and the public alike.
"We are thrilled to re-launch the Delta Hotels brand to Willowbrook. With our location close to Midway and major employers like Argonne National Laboratory, CNH Industries and the College of DuPage, we expect the hotel to resonate with those traveling on business or pleasure," said Mary Garcia, general manager, Delta Hotels by Marriott Chicago Willowbrook.
Nearly 6,500 businesses – ranging from small firms to large industrial and financial organizations – reside within Willowbrook and the surrounding villages of Darien and Burr Ridge. Within the last month the hotel has experienced an uptick in guest stays and food and beverage sales due to the increase in business and leisure activities, such as local business meetings, amateur sports tournaments and travel via Midway Airport.
"This location also used to host events like weekly and holiday brunches for the community," continued Garcia. "We plan to continue traditions like these and make new ones in our completely renovated hotel and the new Willby's Restaurant & Bar."
Hotel, Restaurant Features and Amenities
One of the newest brands by Marriot, Delta Hotels is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring the Delta brand promise to life.
The hotel features 165 beautifully designed guestrooms, an outdoor swimming pool (opening 2022), over 11,000 square feet of function space, a spacious 24-hour fitness center, and the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts, as well as YouTube, Amazon Prime and HBO Go, through the Smart TV. In addition to these amenities, guests can dine at Willby's Restaurant & Bar, offering beer, wine, craft cocktails, tasty appetizers and American fare.
Delta Hotels by Marriott Chicago Willowbrook is located 30 miles from downtown Chicago, 15 miles from Chicago Midway Airport and 21 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. With access just off Interstate 55 and Route 83, the hotel offers easy access to Burr Ridge, Darian, and must-see attractions and businesses including the Brookfield Zoo, the Oakbrook Mall, CNH Industries, Argonne National Laboratory, the College of DuPage, several major sports complexes.
