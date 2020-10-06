- With its Palm Positive Plan, Mars radically simplifies its supply chain to deliver deforestation-free palm oil - Deforestation-free milestone is based on rigorous mapping, management and monitoring - Progress made possible by a radical simplification of Mars' supply chain; Mars takes mill count from 1,500 to fewer than 100 by 2021, and is on the path to further halve that in 2022 - Chief Executive Officer Grant Reid says "transformational change" is critical to address "broken" supply chains and to tackle global environmental and social challenges - Bold approach illustrates step change needed to address massive global challenges and builds on Mars' $1 billion Sustainable in a Generation Plan