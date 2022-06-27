New Program Recognizes Companies/Organizations in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts for Leadership in Community Service
ALBANY, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York law firm Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is pleased to announce the launch of its Big Impact Award program with the presentation of its inaugural award to local nonprofit Feed Albany. The program is designed to recognize and honor organizations making significant contributions to the community through their time, actions, and financial donations.
Award recipient Feed Albany was founded in March of 2020, after the announcement of a statewide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder James Pierce realized that providing meals to its community was something that was necessary well before the start of the pandemic. He said, "There's nothing more rewarding than knowing that you put together a meal that's going to provide sustenance for somebody who might not have otherwise had it."
Feed Albany's unique organization provides around 6,500 meals each month. These meals are delivered to at-risk and in-need individuals in Albany and surrounding areas. The organization's contributions, volunteer activity, and talents have had a lasting impact on the community.
Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP recognizes that, for communities to thrive, it takes more than one organization to make a difference. Paul Harding, managing partner, shared his thoughts on the Big Impact Awards. "The firm's goal in implementing the Big Impact Award program is to celebrate the difference-makers like Feed Albany. We want to reward those who demonstrate by their actions, their commitment to making our communities successful and vibrant places to live and work. Congratulations to our first award winner, Feed Albany for their extraordinary outreach! We'd like to encourage others, if there is an organization that is deserving, to submit a nomination through our website."
Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP will be announcing the award, and a chance to vote on the recipient, on a quarterly basis via website and social media. Any commercial organization operating in New York State, Vermont or Massachusetts may be nominated. To learn more about the criteria for eligibility for the Heavy Hitter Award, or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.1800law1010.com/about-us/big-impact-award/ for details.
