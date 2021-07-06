WESTMINSTER, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to industry reports food service revenues shrank 25.7% in 2020 alone. Across the country, restaurants and other food service operators are facing staffing shortages along with lost revenue. Yet Maryland-based food service company, Culinary Services Group (CSG), is readying itself for rapid growth in 2021. The company, which specializes in healthcare dining services for senior living, hospitals, and behavioral health, became a powerhouse player during the pandemic. Their operators were able to pivot quickly, turning their traditional food service model from fully staffed dining rooms to offering room service, contactless delivery, and even off-site kitchens. The company, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for those they serve, is eager to get back to its resident-centric, caring approach that is the heartbeat of the company.
The first quarter of 2021 saw a renewed interest in contract food service. So much so that the company added new salespeople to manage the inquiries. "We're engaging with business partners in the marketplace that are positioning us for nationwide expansion. I'm preparing our talent acquisition team to hire employees at all levels at a volume we've never experienced before," says Rich Valway, President and CEO. The company is also expanding its talent acquisition team to meet the upcoming recruiting demands. "We'll be hiring at all levels, but we'll be especially focused on management positions for the new accounts," according to Keisha, Stevens, VP of Human Resources.
The company is also implementing several strategies to stay competitive in recruiting for entry-level positions during the current staffing crisis. They recently formed a task force of employees at all levels to discuss how they can continue to improve the CSG employee experience. They are exploring new recruiting techniques and streamlining the hiring experience in addition to restructuring employee compensation and benefits.
In addition to recruiting efforts, CSG recognizes the need to provide a strong employee development program and education and training resources. The company is developing Centers of Excellence, model communities that demonstrate what a CSG food service operation should look like. They are also investing in e-learning and training that will become the foundation for CSG University, a program that will allow all employees the ability to grow within the company.
"Often when companies post a lot of jobs all at the same time, the quick assumption can be it's because people are leaving. That's not the case here at CSG, we're hiring to meet the demands of the growth we're experiencing. If you're a talented food service director, dietitian or culinarian, now is your chance to grow with us!" says Rich Valway.
The company recognizes that healthcare food service can take a special caliber of employees, ones who truly care about the people they are serving. It hopes to find employees who align with the values of the company's Guiding Principles which place emphasis on the values of teamwork, accountability, and leadership. They say it's about more than just a good meal, it's about the smile, the engagement, and the interaction with residents. You can explore their current job openings on their company website.
