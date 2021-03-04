MOUNT AIRY, Md., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linganore Winecellars has joined in a raffle to help raise money for a fellow winemaking family out in Oregon who needs assistance.
Drew Herman, a former assistant winemaker at Division Winemaking, and Johan Vineyards' Elise Hansen are expecting their first baby in the spring. But recently, the couple received devastating news: Herman has a brain tumor. Drew recently had emergency surgery to remove the tumor and this raffle is raising money for his treatment. We've donated our wines to the cause. If you're able to, please consider purchasing a ticket to the raffle to help this family in need.
Winners will receive a mixed 6-pack of wines from various wineries. The wines in the 6-packs range from Champagne to magnums, cellared bottles to current releases. Each ticket is only $10 and 100% of the funds will go to the family. Tickets will be available for purchase until March 5th at 6 pm, and winners will be notified on March 6th.
You may purchase a ticket here: Wine Raffle for Drew & Elise — Bar Norman
Read more about Drew and Elise here: Portland's Wine Industry Hosts Raffle to Raise Money for a Local Winemaker's Brain Tumor Treatment – Eater Portland
Media Contact
Michael Borum, Director of Marketing, Linganore Winecellars, 301.831.5889, mborum@linganorewines.com
SOURCE Linganore Winecellars