NOVI, Mich., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food handling safety is critical to prevent foodborne illness. This month Mastery Training Services released two new courses to help employees in the food industry learn how to ensure the food they prepare is safe for consumption.
According to the Center for Disease Control, the United States food supply is one of the safest in the world. However, foodborne illnesses still occur. The new course, "Food Handling Safety" demonstrates safe work practices for those who handle food at work. The course covers person hygiene, handwashing, preventing cross-contamination, and sanitization. The course provides a clear and consistent understanding of techniques for employees to prevent foodborne illness and ensure cleanliness in work areas and with customers.
The second new course, "HACCP: Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points in the Food Industry," educates those in the food industry on how to use HACCP standards to improve food safety at all points in the food processing system. The course starts by providing the history and background on HACCP, and then continues to show how to develop a HACCP plan. The course covers hazards, CCP's, limits, monitoring, corrective actions, verification, and recordkeeping.
From growers to distributors, food safety problems make people sick and cost companies millions of dollars. Training helps stop a food safety issue before it starts.
These new courses are presented in HD-video and include closed captioning. These courses are available for purchase on a single play, pay-per-view basis on mastery.com or as part of a licensed library at an employer rate.
These courses are also available in Mastery Training Services' library of over 1,700 online training courses, which covers a range of topics from safety to business skills, leadership and computer skills. All of Mastery Training Services' VOD courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
Mastery Training Services' library covers a variety of topics for organizations of all sizes, across industries.
