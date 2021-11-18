KEAʻAU, Hawai'i, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mauna Loa® (http://www.maunaloa.com), the global leader of macadamia nut products for 75 years, is celebrating the successful launch of its Hawai'i-inspired, plant-based Macadamia Milk Ice Cream line — the first and only commercialized line of macadamia milk ice cream, which have claimed the top four new items in the Natural Channel, within plant-based ice creams.
Delivering "paradise in a pint" to consumers through its online shop and in the freezer aisles of stores such as Safeway/Albertsons, Sprouts and Whole Foods, since earlier this year, Mauna Loa is ending the year as the top-selling plant-based ice cream amongst new items, within the Natural Channel, for 2021.
"It's an incredible feeling for our team to have been able to introduce innovation to not only our historic brand, after 75 years of focusing primarily on our macadamia nut lines, but also to the category of plant-based ice cream that has been gaining momentum in recent years, throughout every retail channel," said Danielle Laubenstein, Director of Global Marketing for Mauna Loa. "We are so excited to see the response from consumers, in the months following the launch of our ice cream, whose strong purchase desire and positive feedback has made four of our SKUs top sellers in the set. We can't wait to keep delivering more innovation that brings a slice of paradise into the homes and lives of our customers, across the country."
The success of the initial launch has prompted a high demand for Mauna Loa to innovate further within the category — taking the macadamia nut where it's never gone before — and adding additional variety and Hawaiian flavors to its lineup.
Over the summer, the brand launched Strawberry Guava, as its 7th Macadamia Milk Ice Cream flavor, which takes some of the island's most popular fruits to the mainland in perfect, pint-sized portions. As the initial response to the latest innovation has been highly positive, Mauna Loa plans to release additional flavors in 2022, with the next being Molokaʻi Sea Salt & Caramel.
The new flavor is a unique recipe of creamy caramel swirls and a dash of sea salt, sourced from the Island of Molokaʻi. Under the watchful eye of a Saltmaster, seawater sourced from the ultra-pure waters around Molokaʻi are solar evaporated to achieve an ultra-mineral-rich sea salt. While the salt has also been used historically for ceremonial purposes, such as blessings and purifying sea-going canoes, it also works wonders on and in foods and recipes to accentuate flavor.
With caramel, a top-rated flavor in the ice cream category, Mauna Loa's creamy Molokaʻi Sea Salt & Caramel delivers a plant-based alternative to consumers looking for dairy-free options without sacrificing taste or texture.
The two new innovations of its ice cream line add to Mauna Loa's already popular lines of dry-roasted flavored macadamias and chocolate-covered macadamias, and currently includes:
- Rocky Road to Hana is a Hawaiian twist on the classic with a nod to the fabled, winding drive on the Eastside of Maui. Think creamy chocolate, vegan marshmallows and crunchy macadamias
- Vanilla Orchid offers a delightful option for the classic flavor with a side of aloha
- Mango Liliko'i is a sweet and tart union of mango and passionfruit
- Kona Coffee is premium Kona coffee in frozen form
- Vanilla Chocolate Chip offers a fun texture to a timeless flavor
- Chocolate is a plant-based take on the traditional flavor, made with premium cacao
With a simple ingredient list, all ice cream flavors are Vegan.org Certified, dairy- and gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Both chocolate SKUs are Cocoa Horizons Certified, and all flavors are available in retailer freezers across the country, including Albertsons/Safeway (Seattle, Hawai'i, NorCal, SoCal, Texas and New Mexico), Sprouts nationwide, Whole Foods Market (Hawai'i) and Longs Drugs (Hawai'i). All SKUs are also available for purchase on MaunaLoa.com.
About Mauna Loa®
Beginning in 1946, beneath the shadow of Mauna Loa® volcano herself, the Mauna Loa brand began growing and roasting macadamias to produce a nutritious nut with a buttery flavor and unique crunch. Since then, the Hawai'i-based company still roasts macadamias in its own manufacturing plant in Keaʻau, on the Big Island of Hawai'i, and has created a wide variety of macadamia nut products, including Non-Dairy Macadamia Milk Ice Cream, flavored nuts, and chocolate-covered nuts. With a passionate team that embodies the aloha spirit, Mauna Loa continues to innovate with bold new products that harness the vibrant flavors and exquisite tastes of Hawai'i.
With the launch of its online store, all of Mauna Loa's products are now available to island-lovers throughout the country, with products shipped directly to the customer's front door.
For more information on Mauna Loa, visit null http://www.maunaloa.com.
About Hawaiian Host Group
Hawaiian Host Group, the parent company to Hawaiian Host®. Mauna Loa and Koho brands, is the leading manufacturer of premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks. Renowned for providing an authentic chocolate and macadamia nut experience, the iconic Hawai'i company has been offering high-quality, delicious products—from fine confectionery gifts to indulgent snacks, since 1927. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaiian Host Group produces a wide assortment of unique premium chocolate and macadamia nut snacks and distributes them globally. For more information on Hawaiian Host Group, visit http://www.hawaiianhostgroup.com.
Top plant-based ice cream brands, Naturals Channel - Latest 12 Weeks SPINSScan Natural Enhanced Channel, TPL Universe, L52 Weeks ending 05/16/2021 ------- Top plant-based ice cream brands, MULO - Latest 12 Weeks SPINSScan Conventional Multi Outlet (powered by IRI), TPL Universe, L12 Weeks ending 06/13/2021, Top 20 brands in $ sales, ranked by $/TDP
Media Contact
Danielle Laubenstein, Mauna Loa, 1 888-628-6256, PRML@hawaiianhostgroup.com
SOURCE Mauna Loa