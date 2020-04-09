EFFINGHAM, S.C., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCall Farms, Inc., one of America's leading producers of canned foods, announced today a donation of 1,000,000 servings of canned food to Harvest Hope Food Bank's Pee Dee branch.
"As the world continues to address the very real implications of COVID-19, we understand McCall Farms has a critical role in ensuring that people have the food and nourishment they need during this challenging time," said McCall Farms Senior V.P. of Sales & Marketing, Marty Taylor.
"The effects on our food bank from the COVID-19 crisis are of critical concern," said Nicole Echols, Harvest Hope Pee Dee Executive Branch Director. "This donation from McCall Farms is not only going to be a lifeline to our food bank, but to thousands of individuals facing hunger across our communities."
"Now, more than ever, we believe helping our neighbors that are the most vulnerable is the best way we can support our community," said Taylor.
According to McCall Farms COO Allen Mize, the challenge presented by COVID-19 is formidable. "In these difficult times," said Mize, "we will meet the challenge of keeping store shelves stocked with quality farm-fresh canned foods that American consumers have come to expect."
Founded in 1838, McCall Farms family of brands include Glory Foods, Margaret Holmes, Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts, Veg All, Bruce's Yams, Allens, Popeye Spinach and Princella.
Marty Taylor
SVP Sales & Marketing
McCall Farms, Inc.
843-662-2223
mtaylor@mccallfarms.com