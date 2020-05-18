HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McCormick® announced a partnership with actor, philanthropist, and mother, Drew Barrymore. The two are hosting an engaging virtual taco night called #TacosTogether. The Instagram Live event will take place Tuesday, May 19th at 6:30 PM EDT and will celebrate the power of food to bring the community together over shared stories and conversation while supporting one another. McCormick and Drew Barrymore will make a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry to ensure children have reliable access to food during this ongoing pandemic.
A cultural phenomenon in their own right, tacos have long been a pop culture icon, turning ordinary Tuesdays into celebrated Taco Tuesdays and remaining a family favorite no matter the occasion. Because the dish can be enjoyed in so many ways – chicken, beef, shrimp, vegetarian, with or without guacamole, hard shell or soft tortilla – McCormick and Drew are asking fans their favorite taco styles and toppings to pair with McCormick taco seasonings. The crowd-sourced responses, collected through Drew's Instagram channel, @drewbarrymore, and @mccormickspice, will help her prepare tacos in real-time, so that all can truly enjoy #TacosTogether.
"I am so honored to be a part of this," said Drew Barrymore. "It is one of the most meaningful moments I have been lucky enough to be a part of. I am thankful to McCormick for including me in this abundant generosity."
The donation made with Drew Barrymore to No Kid Hungry is part of McCormick & Company's continued efforts to give back to those affected by COVID-19, which totals $2.5 million in support for food banks, restaurants, hospitality workers, frontline healthcare workers and emergency responders. "We remain committed to supporting communities impacted by this global pandemic and those on the frontline," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick. "We are proud to team up with Drew Barrymore as part of our #TacosTogether campaign to bring attention to No Kid Hungry and support the incredible work they are doing to ensure kids can access food during this crisis."
Viewers are encouraged to participate in their own homes by preparing tacos to enjoy alongside Drew and her family. To take part in #TacosTogether, tune into Drew Barrymore's Instagram @drewbarrymore this Tuesday night, May 19th, at 6:30 PM EDT.
McCormick taco seasonings can help turn any regular dinner into a delicious event. For more taco inspiration visit www.mccormick.com/TacosTogether or download the McCormick Flavor Maker app for iPhone or Android to get recipes, how-to videos, a DIY taco bar guide and more. It's gonna be great!™
