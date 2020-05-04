HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 80th annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will now be held as a virtual event on Monday, May 11, 2020. To date, the company has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to student athletes.   

For 80 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. This year, given concerns around large events due to COVID-19, the company has decided to host a virtual event that will allow teammates, extended family, teachers, and friends to also join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. In lieu of a keynote speaker, the student-athletes being honored will hear a congratulatory message from Justin Tucker, Kicker for the Baltimore Ravens. Sports radio personality Scott Garceau, of 105.7 The Fan, will serve as emcee for the event, and music will be provided by DJ Kopec, the official DJ for the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders.

To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page, https://mccormickunsungheroes.hosted.events/Home

The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Banquet honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 114 high school seniors from 69 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2020 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.

The 2020 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees




Archbishop Curley High School                         

Julian Howard

Archbishop Spalding High School                             

Kyra Farley and Collin Berke

Baltimore City College High School                            

Julia Harrington and Ezra Crawford

Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School           

Joanna Funes and Jehon Carroll

Boys' Latin School of Maryland                              

Colby Weishaar

Bryn Mawr School                                                    

J'nai Knox

Calvert Hall College High School                              

Anthony Weis

Carver Vo-Tech High School                                      

Aneisa Campbell and Kolby Farrar, Jr.

Catholic High School of Baltimore                             

Madelynne Mattare

Catonsville High School                                              

Lily Mellendick and Evan Rogers

Chesapeake High School                                             

Narcis Eustacia and Lance Haley

Concordia Preparatory School                                       

Samantha Lassahn and Deonte Ferguson

Digital Harbor High School                                          

Haydee Arevalo and Kenyon Parker

Dulaney High School                                                    

Emma Chandler and Owen Campbell

Dunbar High School                                                      

Yasmin Page and Dayvon Davis

Dundalk High School                                                      

Alyson Marshall and Joseph Delveccieo

Eastern Technical High School                                   

Paris Morton and Matthew Haines

Edmondson-Westside High School                               

Juanima Vanzandt and Amir Simpson

Forest Park High School                                              

Tiana Battle and Andre Hawkins

Franklin High School                                           

Kate Lorber and Max Holzman

Frederick Douglass High School                               

Makilah McKnight and Tiyon Jenkins

Friends School of Baltimore                                     

Rachel Freeman and Declan Budnitz

Garrison Forest School                                             

Alice Baughman

George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech. 

Sierra Raspa and Rahzel Khalif

Gilman School                                                          

Grant Carey

Hereford High School                                          

Zoa Nicholson and John Wickiser

Institute of Notre Dame                                      

Molly Kihn

Jemicy School                                                   

Jennifer Barnes and Myles Johnson

John Carroll School                                              

Kate Gromacki and Garrett Phillips

Kenwood High School                                           

Jada Malone and Austin Boothe

Lake Clifton High School                                        

Cynthia Abalum and Tremaine Howard

Lansdowne High School                                             

Madison Williams and Jacob Lipscomb

Loch Raven High School                                             

Julie Rose and Mason Ayotte

Loyola Blakefield                           

Kaire Umoja

Maryvale Preparatory School                                      

Amanda Commodari

McDonogh School                         

Allison Pitts and Spencer Pett

Mercy High School 

Olivia Goodwin

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School   

Dayla Rankin and Nate Pryor

Milford Mill Academy      

Gia Edge and D'Andre Irby, Jr.

Mount de Sales Academy                               

Mackenzie Bell

Mount Saint Joseph High School                                

Nicholas Triplett

National Academy Foundation                                      

Hazel Sorto-Diaz

New Era Academy                   

Jamal Cannady

New Town High School                  

Samuel Okezie-Imo

Notre Dame Preparatory School                

Abigail Rudolph

Oldfields School        

Olivia Davis

Our Lady of Mount Carmel           

Demetra Conner and Connor Naunton

Overlea High School                                               

Katelyn Glendon and Jerome Vonziah

Owings Mills High School                                      

Maritriny Galvez-Ceron and Mike Reid

Parkville High School                                                

Korianna Skinner and Da'Vaughn Curbeam

Patapsco High School                                               

Logan Welsh and Cameron Hood

Patterson High School                                                

Albania Pena-Guzman and Tyjaun Johnson

Perry Hall High School                                         

Amanda Butz and Kaleb Todjo

Pikesville High School                                           

Frances Glover-Bey and Rodney Olid

Randallstown High School                                       

Jadia Roney and Syncere Brown

Reginald F. Lewis High School                                 

Shawnice Anderson and Louis Johnson

Roland Park Country School                                        

Krislyn Dorsey

Severn School                                                      

Eva Gormley and Michael Whiteside

Southwestern High School                                  

Destiny Butler and Daniel Babb

Sparrows Point High School                                 

Alaina Clay and Nathan Wynne

St. Frances Academy                                             

Rajah Golden

St. Mary's High School                                             

Emma Driggs and Jimy Chinchilla-Contreras

St. Paul's School                                                  

Thomas Linz

St. Paul's School for Girls                                    

Leah Johnson

St. Timothy's School                                         

Natalia Boumatar

Towson High School                                                

Kendall Fragetta and Nicholas Miller

Western High School                                           

Hallie Bridgers

Western School of Tech. & Env. Science                  

Troi Williams and Noah Peters

Woodlawn High School                                       

D'Jahana Smith and George Washington

About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410-527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com)

