HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 80th annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will now be held as a virtual event on Monday, May 11, 2020. To date, the company has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to student athletes.
For 80 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. This year, given concerns around large events due to COVID-19, the company has decided to host a virtual event that will allow teammates, extended family, teachers, and friends to also join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. In lieu of a keynote speaker, the student-athletes being honored will hear a congratulatory message from Justin Tucker, Kicker for the Baltimore Ravens. Sports radio personality Scott Garceau, of 105.7 The Fan, will serve as emcee for the event, and music will be provided by DJ Kopec, the official DJ for the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders.
To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page, https://mccormickunsungheroes.hosted.events/Home
The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
The McCormick Unsung Heroes Banquet honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 114 high school seniors from 69 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2020 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.
The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in The Power of People.
The 2020 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees
Archbishop Curley High School
Julian Howard
Archbishop Spalding High School
Kyra Farley and Collin Berke
Baltimore City College High School
Julia Harrington and Ezra Crawford
Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School
Joanna Funes and Jehon Carroll
Boys' Latin School of Maryland
Colby Weishaar
Bryn Mawr School
J'nai Knox
Calvert Hall College High School
Anthony Weis
Carver Vo-Tech High School
Aneisa Campbell and Kolby Farrar, Jr.
Catholic High School of Baltimore
Madelynne Mattare
Catonsville High School
Lily Mellendick and Evan Rogers
Chesapeake High School
Narcis Eustacia and Lance Haley
Concordia Preparatory School
Samantha Lassahn and Deonte Ferguson
Digital Harbor High School
Haydee Arevalo and Kenyon Parker
Dulaney High School
Emma Chandler and Owen Campbell
Dunbar High School
Yasmin Page and Dayvon Davis
Dundalk High School
Alyson Marshall and Joseph Delveccieo
Eastern Technical High School
Paris Morton and Matthew Haines
Edmondson-Westside High School
Juanima Vanzandt and Amir Simpson
Forest Park High School
Tiana Battle and Andre Hawkins
Franklin High School
Kate Lorber and Max Holzman
Frederick Douglass High School
Makilah McKnight and Tiyon Jenkins
Friends School of Baltimore
Rachel Freeman and Declan Budnitz
Garrison Forest School
Alice Baughman
George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech.
Sierra Raspa and Rahzel Khalif
Gilman School
Grant Carey
Hereford High School
Zoa Nicholson and John Wickiser
Institute of Notre Dame
Molly Kihn
Jemicy School
Jennifer Barnes and Myles Johnson
John Carroll School
Kate Gromacki and Garrett Phillips
Kenwood High School
Jada Malone and Austin Boothe
Lake Clifton High School
Cynthia Abalum and Tremaine Howard
Lansdowne High School
Madison Williams and Jacob Lipscomb
Loch Raven High School
Julie Rose and Mason Ayotte
Loyola Blakefield
Kaire Umoja
Maryvale Preparatory School
Amanda Commodari
McDonogh School
Allison Pitts and Spencer Pett
Mercy High School
Olivia Goodwin
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School
Dayla Rankin and Nate Pryor
Milford Mill Academy
Gia Edge and D'Andre Irby, Jr.
Mount de Sales Academy
Mackenzie Bell
Mount Saint Joseph High School
Nicholas Triplett
National Academy Foundation
Hazel Sorto-Diaz
New Era Academy
Jamal Cannady
New Town High School
Samuel Okezie-Imo
Notre Dame Preparatory School
Abigail Rudolph
Oldfields School
Olivia Davis
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Demetra Conner and Connor Naunton
Overlea High School
Katelyn Glendon and Jerome Vonziah
Owings Mills High School
Maritriny Galvez-Ceron and Mike Reid
Parkville High School
Korianna Skinner and Da'Vaughn Curbeam
Patapsco High School
Logan Welsh and Cameron Hood
Patterson High School
Albania Pena-Guzman and Tyjaun Johnson
Perry Hall High School
Amanda Butz and Kaleb Todjo
Pikesville High School
Frances Glover-Bey and Rodney Olid
Randallstown High School
Jadia Roney and Syncere Brown
Reginald F. Lewis High School
Shawnice Anderson and Louis Johnson
Roland Park Country School
Krislyn Dorsey
Severn School
Eva Gormley and Michael Whiteside
Southwestern High School
Destiny Butler and Daniel Babb
Sparrows Point High School
Alaina Clay and Nathan Wynne
St. Frances Academy
Rajah Golden
St. Mary's High School
Emma Driggs and Jimy Chinchilla-Contreras
St. Paul's School
Thomas Linz
St. Paul's School for Girls
Leah Johnson
St. Timothy's School
Natalia Boumatar
Towson High School
Kendall Fragetta and Nicholas Miller
Western High School
Hallie Bridgers
Western School of Tech. & Env. Science
Troi Williams and Noah Peters
Woodlawn High School
D'Jahana Smith and George Washington
About McCormick
McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.
