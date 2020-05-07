HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on DiversityInc's 2020 Top 50 list of Companies for Diversity for the fourth year in a row. McCormick placed 44th overall in this year's ranking. This award is the result of a highly competitive survey conducted by DiversityInc, which highlights successes and best practices that promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace.
"We are honored to be named a 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 company for the fourth year in a row," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President, and CEO of McCormick & Company. "This distinguished award emphasizes our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and our work to champion equality as we advocate parity for women, ethnically diverse talent and other underrepresented groups. Our belief in the 'Power of People' recognizes, values, and respects each employee and is the foundation of our 'people first' culture."
McCormick's ranking comes on the heels of its 2019 Purpose-led Performance Progress Report, which outlines the company's advancement toward its 2025 goals, including those focused on diversity and inclusion. To date, McCormick has increased the number of women and ethnically diverse talent in senior leadership positions across the company and on its Board of Directors. McCormick's other diversity goals aim to leverage employee ambassador groups and expand leadership development programs. To learn more about McCormick's diversity and inclusion initiatives and its other 2025 commitments, please visit the Purpose-led Performance Progress Report.
The Top 50 survey has been tabulated since 2001 and reflects DiversityInc's mission to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity.
