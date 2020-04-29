HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, has committed over $1 million to supporting food banks in nearly 20 countries where they operate, as well as local restaurants and hospitality workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also called upon the community and other organizations to join them in providing critical financial assistance.
McCormick's support for food banks continues following a hunger relief campaign in 2019 which provided over 1.3 million meals in honor of the company's 130th anniversary. "Our global food bank partners are on the frontlines helping to provide much needed relief to communities around the world. The demand for food and nutritious meals is critical to helping the children and families impacted by this unprecedented pandemic. I'm hoping others will join us in donating to support these incredible organizations," said Lori A. Robinson, Vice President Corporate Communications, Branding and Community Relations for McCormick.
The company is also teaming up with CORECares in partnership with its OLD BAY and McCormick for Chefs brands to establish the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund, which will provide grants to local restaurant operators in Maryland, as well as the United Way Hospitality Cares Pandemic Response Fund in partnership with its Zatarain's and McCormick for Chefs brands to help support hospitality workers and restaurants in New Orleans. Within the U.S. and internationally, McCormick has donated to additional organizations aiding front-line healthcare workers and emergency responders. The company has another significant commitment which they plan to announce in May.
Join McCormick in donating and standing with communities in need. Together, we can emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.
To donate to Food Banks and Food related charities, please click here to see a list of the organizations McCormick is supporting.
To donate to local restaurant operators in Maryland or hospitality and restaurant relief efforts in New Orleans, please visit the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund: https://corecares.org/maryland-restaurant-relief-fund/ or the United Way of Southeast Louisiana Hospitality Cares Pandemic Fund: https://www.unitedwaysela.org/hospitality-cares-pandemic-response-fund-0
