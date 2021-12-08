OCOEE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For any families in need, there will be a free drive-thru food distribution taking place on Saturday, December 11th from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (or until the food runs out) in Ocoee, Florida. The event, hosted by McCraney Property Company, will be held at Distribution 429, 540 Logistics Lane off of Maguire Road. Steven McCraney, President and CEO of McCraney Property Company has made a committment to making a difference in communities in which McCraney Property Company has a footprint. Together with Orlando Dream Center and Second Harvest Food Bank, this event will feed more than 800 families with enough fresh food, including produce, protein, dairy and more, for a household of 4 people to last one week. That equals 20,000 meals. It was McCraney Property Company's goal to provide 100,000 meals this year to families in need, and this is their sixth event this year across the Southeast and third event in Ocoee.
Mayor Rusty Johnson and City of Ocoee Commissioners will be on-site as volunteers, along with City of Ocoee Police and Fire Department.
McCraney Property Company is a leading regional real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition, development, and management of industrial properties in the major markets of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida and Charlotte, North Carolina, McCraney Property Company has more than 7 million square feet of active projects in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina. Its commitment to its clients and proven execution capabilities have positioned the firm to thrive in today's recovering industrial market.
