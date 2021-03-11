ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCray's Tavern is welcoming the spring weather by opening outdoor seating to guests starting March 8 at its locations in Lawrenceville, Midtown, Smyrna and East Cobb. The Lawrenceville location also plans to open its rooftop dining to guests later this month.
"We are excited to have these outdoor dining options available for patrons after the cold and rainy winter months," said proprietor Scott McCray. "Especially with the past year we've had, we're ready to welcome customers who may have been hesitant to dine indoors, as well as patrons who are just as excited as we are to get outside and enjoy the warmer weather."
Each McCray's Tavern location features an extensive selection of menu favorites, from mouth-watering burgers to giant salads to full entrees. There are over 40 beers on tap at each location, and plenty of televisions to watch your favorite sporting events. Private dining rooms are also available at each location for special events and private parties.
McCray's Tavern was established in 2007, and the restaurant chain opened its fourth location in East Cobb in 2020. Along with serving lunch, dinner, and brunch and a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, each location has its own offering of live music, trivia, specials, and featured monthly brews. For more information about locations and hours, or to order online for to-go or delivery, visit https://mccraystavern.com.
