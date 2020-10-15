CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the J Balvin Meal hit restaurants across the country last week, the Golden Arches and the global ambassador of Reggaeton are continuing to elevate their collaboration by unveiling a new line of apparel and accessories. The exclusive collection fuses J Balvin's favorite Colores with his love of McDonald's food, including the Big Mac, World Famous Fries® and OREO® McFlurry that make up his signature order.

Fans can get their hands on the merch starting today on jbalvinmerch.com. The collection includes pieces ranging from a McFlurry bucket hat, to Big Mac slippers to a temporary tattoo showing off the receipt for the J Balvin Meal. Items are limited in quantity and will be available while supplies last.  

"It's been incredible to see all the excitement from fans over the past week," said J Balvin. "Not only did I want to bring my personality to the McDonald's menu, I also wanted to share my energy and creativity in a way that elevates our partnership through an exclusive merch collection that we created with my team. Now people can collect a piece of this collaboration and have it forever … lego!"

For those craving more, the J Balvin Meal is still available to order in restaurants for carry-out, at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery or through the McDonald's App. The meal includes a Big Mac sandwich, medium World Famous Fries®, and an OREO® McFlurry, and is available at participating restaurants until November 1. Customers who purchase the J Balvin Meal as an offer on the McDonald's App will receive the McFlurry for free.

McDonald's and J Balvin are giving fans even more surprises in the weeks to come, so stay tuned!

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

