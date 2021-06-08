NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable™ (MDR), in collaboration with Chef Maria Loi, and Registrar Corp, is pleased to announce MDR CONNECT, a boutique, curated culinary trade show designed to bridge the transition from the pandemic to our new future. The event, preceded by virtual seminars and training on June 9, will be the first post-pandemic in-person gathering for important buyers, distributors and importers converging in New York City on June 10-11, 2021 to scout and celebrate Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. This invaluable opportunity for business matching will also provide insights about trends and FDA updates, provided by Registrar Corp, and educational tastings about Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Honey.
MDR CONNECT captures the vibrant, international gastronomic vocation of New York City, as it reopens for business following the pandemic. As the Big Apple is known to be the heart and soul of the culinary world, MDR CONNECT pays homage to the rich epicurean traditions of New York, the nexus of the international food industry.
MDR is more than a show: supported by a strong scientific background, its mission is about educating to recognize and utilize excellent products, leading to measurable health benefits. With more and more food service and dining programs/services recognizing the importance of the Mediterranean Diet as both a delicious and sustainable choice, as well as a productivity performance enhancer, the MDR has become an authoritative voice in sourcing reliable, healthy, and cost-effective Mediterranean delicacies. Partner of this operation is Chef Maria Loi, a passionate ambassador of Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, who subscribes to authentic, quality products based on both ancient knowledge and modern science.
This year's MDR CONNECT has been made possible thanks to Greece, a pillar of the Mediterranean identity and home to Greek cuisine, which may contain the secrets to happiness and longevity. MDR and Chef Maria Loi have been closely collaborating with Enterprise Greece, the national agency promoting the country's high-quality food and agricultural products to the US Marketplace, while showcasing the benefits of a healthy Greek-Mediterranean diet.
For additional information about the MDR and the MDR CONNECT, please visit http://www.MDRproject.com
FULL PROGRAM: click here
About the MDR
The Mediterranean Diet Roundtable (MDR) is a series of events to inform, inspire and promote the appreciation of ingredients and food practices distinctive of the Mediterranean cuisine, translating the benefits of the Mediterranean Diet into commercial opportunities in the United States. The MDR is playing a key role in repositioning the Mediterranean Diet as a competitive driving force to shape the current offerings in retailers, e-commerce and high volume commercial and non-commercial food services in America.
About Enterprise Greece
Enterprise Greece is the official agency of the Greek State, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote investment in Greece, exports from Greece, and make Greece more attractive as an international business partner. Enterprise Greece promotes a wide range of investment sectors in which Greece offers a highly compelling advantage. At the same time, it showcases the country's high-quality products and services to the global marketplace. Enterprise Greece helps Greek businesses reach new markets, find new business partners, and become more competitive and attractive.
About Chef Maria Loi
Businesswoman, author, television personality and philanthropist Chef Maria Loi brought her knowledge of ancient Greek gastronomy to the USA nine years ago with the opening of her successful NYC restaurant and the launch of her award-winning eponymous lines of Loi Products. Chef Loi has written over thirty-six books. Her recent involvement with Harvard University's TH Chan School of Public Health and the Culinary Institute of America aims to educate America and the rest of the world through television, books, and various media initiatives about the powerful health benefits of the Greek Diet, which is based on the Cretan Diet, the foundation of the Mediterranean Diet.
