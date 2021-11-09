NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal replacement market is set to grow by USD 4.49 bn between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 6.40%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Read Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the meal replacement market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Powdered Products
- Edible Bars
- Ready-to-drink
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Download a Free Sample to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market
Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the meal replacement market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Blue Diamond Growers, Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Glanbia Plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group.
The health benefits associated with meal replacement products, expansion of e-commerce, and the growing demand for ready-to-eat products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness about meal replacement products will hamper the market growth.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Drivers and Trends
The growth of the meal replacement market size is expected to be driven by health benefits associated with meal replacement products. The number of clubs and fitness centers is increasing across the world. This is leading to a rise in the demand for food and beverage with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and high protein, especially among health-conscious consumers. Meal replacement products with these nutrients help in weight loss and are preferred by fitness enthusiasts. The growing demand for ready-to-eat products will also drive the growth of the meal replacement market during the forecast period. The popularity of these products is increasing as they require minimal time and effort to prepare and consume. Hence, the demand for such products is also driven by an increase in the number of working women.
Meal Replacement Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist meal replacement market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the meal replacement market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the meal replacement market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meal replacement market vendors
Related Reports:
- Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in US: The whole grain and high fiber food market in US has been segmented by product (cereals, bakery products, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Free Sample Report
- Milk Protein Concentrates Market: The milk protein concentrates market has been segmented by product (dairy products, nutritional products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Meal Replacement Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Blue Diamond Growers, Dole Packaged Foods LLC, Glanbia Plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meal-replacement-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-49-bn-abbott-laboratories-and-blue-diamond-growers-among-key-vendorstechnavio-301418693.html
SOURCE Technavio