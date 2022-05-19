NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Medicinal Mushrooms Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.42% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (chaga mushroom, reishi mushroom, and other medicinal mushrooms) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights and Scope
The medicinal mushrooms market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD Bio Sciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market size
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market trends
- Medicinal Mushrooms Market industry analysis
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the medicinal mushrooms market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets in the region. The entry of new players to the market with their product offerings will drive the medicinal mushrooms market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The medicinal mushrooms market share growth by the chaga mushroom segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for chaga mushrooms is expected to increase owing to their health benefits. In addition, the growth in health consciousness among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the chaga mushroom segment. New product launches and continuous product innovations will also drive the growth of the market.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms are driving the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market. Medicinal mushrooms are rich in various nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, amino acids, fiber, and other nutrients that are essential for the human body. They help in increasing antioxidant activity and boost both the levels and activity of many vital components of the immune system of the human body.
The adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield will challenge the medicinal mushrooms market during the forecast period. Natural calamities include drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. The cultivation of medicinal mushrooms can also be impacted by various diseases. Therefore, the increasing damage to crops due to natural calamities may have an adverse impact on the growth of the medicinal mushroom market.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medicinal mushrooms market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medicinal mushrooms market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medicinal mushrooms market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medicinal mushrooms market vendors
Medicinal Mushrooms Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.42
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Banken Champignons B.V., Chaga Mountain Inc., Far West Fungi, Four Sigmatic Foods Inc., Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd., Nyishar, Sayan Health Inc., SSD Bio Sciences, and Swadeshi Mushroom
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Chaga mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reishi mushroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other medicinal mushrooms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Banken Champignons B.V.
- Chaga Mountain Inc.
- Far West Fungi
- Four Sigmatic Foods Inc.
- Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd.
- Nikkei (Canada) Marketing Ltd.
- Nyishar
- Sayan Health Inc.
- SSD Bio Sciences
- Swadeshi Mushroom
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
