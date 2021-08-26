WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medium Rare Restaurant Group is about to launch nationwide. The award-winning Washington, D.C.-based hotspot for steak frite lovers is bucking industry trends and actively searching for properties in Connecticut.

Locally famous and universally loved for more than a decade, Medium Rare's simple model of weekday dinner plus weekend brunch and dinner has proven to be recession-resistant and economically resilient. Co-owner Mark Bucher says he's looking for available sites in Connecticut.

Specifically, Medium Rare is looking to expand to urban areas within affluent, high-density residential neighborhoods. The 2,700-3,000 square foot locations should all be in existing restaurant spaces (conversions) which require little time and less build-out costs and risks. The properties should all allow for large outdoor seating areas.

Medium Rare Americanizes the French steak frites concept, while using fun French touches throughout the restaurant, such as recorded French lessons (pick-up lines) in the bathroom. Every visit to one of Medium Rare's neighborhood locations means a consistently simple, fun, and friendly experience that leaves patrons eager to return again...and again. Each of its three locations averages 25–35 employees, with a salaried GM, AGM and Kitchen Manager. Bucher says each Medium Rare restaurant is a proven spark plug that helps ignite complementary local economic activity.

"We're more than just a restaurant," says Bucher. "We're an economic engine, and we want to plant ourselves in places that will not only be great for patrons but also accessible to the folks we'll hire."

Bucher invites anyone with information about suitable spaces or sites to reach out to him.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is an award-winning, iconic, full-service restaurant brand serving the Washington, D.C., metro area since 2011.

Mark Bucher, Medium Rare, (301) 775-7903, secretsauceME@mediumrarerestaurant.com

 

