IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative, elite catering startup Nomada has announced the launch of its new website. The site is the standard bearer of Nomada's crisp new brand, and also announces that the catering company's innovative new mobile kitchen is open and ready for business.
Nomada is the latest venture from Javier Zambrano, a renowned chef with decades of culinary expertise, and his son Andy. Most recently receiving notoriety for the menu they devised for Soho Taco, one of the most in-demand taco catering outfits in the competitive greater-LA area, the Zambranos have endeavored to bring the same innovation that defined Soho's reimagining of taco truck fare to an all-new catering experience, with Nomada's mobile kitchen playing a central role.
Joining the team is Marco Arreguin, chef previously instrumental in local taco spot Taco Maria receiving its Michelin star, and Creative Chef at the wildly popular Puesto restaurant group, which has received a Bib Gourmand from The Michelin Guide. With the Zambranos, Nomada boasts an incredibly diverse and creative group of culinary talent, which has already generated buzz.
Taking the Kitchen Mobile
Central to Nomada's innovative approach to Southern California catering is the mobile kitchen. As the name suggests, Nomada is inspired by diversity of Southern California's cultures and cuisines. In the same vein, taking culinary excellence and making it nomadic is exactly what the team at Nomada set out to do: and they accomplished that vision with a ground-up reimagining of the kitchen.
"We realized that to elevate the full dining experience, we'd have to start from the kitchen out," explained Andy Zambrano. "We replaced the typical food cart that most people associate with taco catering, and built something never before seen, from the ground up."
Local creative agency Twelve12 played an instrumental part in realizing this bold new vision, creating the visual identity for the Nomada brand and also offering strategy, insight, and design support for the completion of Nomada's signature mobile kitchen.
"The reaction for the mobile kitchen has been more enthusiastic than we could have imagined," explained Zambrano. "Clients have instantly realized that this is something new, and something that perfectly matches the elevated impression they want for their event, while also embodying something cool, confident, and essentially Californian."
