REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roseade, a unique and delicious ready-to-drink rosé-wine-based spritzer, has announced its official launch in the U.S. market, just in time for summer. Originally created in 2018 in Victoria, Australia, at Lee Smallman's Chirping Bird Winery, Roseade was born from an excess production of rosé wine. Smallman immediately saw an opportunity to creatively make use of this excess production, leading to a delicious combination of rosé, traditional lemonade and spritz that is now entering the U.S. market via Concurrent Wines. After experimenting with various flavors, Smallman settled on lemonade, which equally enhances the flavor of the rosé and adds an extra element of lemon zing. The perfect balance of delicately sweet and tart flavor, along with the fun packaging, makes Roseade stand out from other ready-to-drink beverages.
Roseade has blazed a new and exciting trail as it is the original rosé lemonade spritz, boasting incomparable refreshment, flavor and fun in a can from down under. Each can is complete with Lenny the Lemon's smiling face, inviting the good times and good vibes. Conveniently sold in four-packs, Roseade encourages creating memorable moments with friends and family on any occasion.
Wine-industry veteran and founder of Concurrent Wines Karl Ziegler originally connected with Lee Smallman on Instagram in 2018 and was immediately intrigued by the concept and branding of Roseade. Karl's long and respected career in the wine industry provided him with the expertise to identify trends and unique brands, leading him to recognize Roseade as a new category in a sea of canned confusion. Karl established Concurrent Wines with the intention of bringing wines to the US from family owned estates that exude authenticity, placing emphasis on quality of natural ingredients, delicious flavor and refreshment.
Ziegler and Smallman discussed the best way to introduce this fun wine spritzer to the USA and decided on a spring 2021 launch. With rosé currently leading the wine industry's growth at over 10% of the market, as noted in the September 2020 Nielsen report, and ready-to-drink beverages increasing in demand, Roseade is entering the market at an opportune time.
Roseade is packaged in modern 250-milliliter cans showcasing its playful and whimsical logo of Lenny the Lemon lounging in the sunshine –— designed to capture attention on shelf. The gluten-free drink can be enjoyed chilled straight from the can or served on ice, making it more accessible than other wine-based ready-to-drink options. Roseade invites people to drink wine in an unpretentious and enjoyable way that offers more refreshment than alternative malt beverages and basic canned wines.
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
Roseade is available online and in select grocery and liquor stores. Each can is 8% ABV, sold in four-packs at a suggested retail price of $16.99. The refreshing drink also will be available at select restaurants and bars, served in can or over ice. For all wholesale inquiries please contact info@roseadeusa.com.
Most recently, Roseade has been awarded two silver medals, from the 2021 Monterey International Wine Competition and the 2021 International Wine Competition Winemaker Challenge.
ABOUT ROSEADE USA
Roseade USA LLC is a partnership between importer Karl Ziegler of Concurrent Wines and Roseade founder Lee Smallman of Australia-based Chirping Bird Wines. The refreshing wine-based beverage is a low-alcohol (8% ABV), gluten-free ready-to-drink combination of rosé, traditional lemonade and spritz. Enjoyed in a can or over ice, Roseade is intended to celebrate good times and good vibes with a refreshingly fun twist on a rosé spritz. The spritzer is available in four-packs, boasting Lenny the Lemon's chill vibe on each vibrant pink can. For more information, please visit RoseadeUSA.com.
