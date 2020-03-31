MANCHESTER, N.H., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal of helping consumers feel their best and live healthy lives, MegaFood®, maker of premium supplements with real food from trusted farm partners, plus added nutrients, announces the launch of two new additions to its line of doctor-formulated products, both of which support a range of health benefits.*
"Everything we do at MegaFood rests on our mission to help people achieve optimal health," said Andy Dahlen, MegaFood CEO. "With these new formulas, we aim to offer our consumers targeted solutions to help address common wellness issues that arise in everyday life, as identified by our chief medical advisor, Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, who brought both her expertise and passion in the development of these products."
Each new formula has been expertly formulated by Tieraona Low Dog, M.D., MegaFood Chief Medical Advisor. She is one of the nation's foremost experts in dietary supplements and botanical medicine. Dr. Low Dog provides invaluable guidance to the MegaFood team on product development and consumer and health professional education.
MegaFood's new product offerings include:
- Herbal Sleep (SRP: $24.56)—With sleep issues ranking fifth among the top health issues that personally affect consumers, MegaFood Herbal Sleep aims to support restful and restorative sleep with a blend of soothing botanicals, including valerian, ashwagandha, hops, and passion ﬂower.* The doctor-formulated, melatonin-free supplement offers relief from occasional sleeplessness to promote a sense of calm to help you wake up refreshed.*
"Many Americans report experiencing disrupted or nonrestorative sleep, which is concerning given that sleep can impact nearly every system in the body," says Dr. Low Dog. "Healthy lifestyle habits, including limiting screen time and alcohol, are helpful to adopt to support restful sleep. When that isn't enough, nature has provided soothing botanicals: valerian, hops, passionflower and ashwagandha, which are my absolute favorites and are all featured in the MegaFood Herbal Sleep formula."
- Morning Sickness Nausea Relief* Soft Chews (SRP: $17.96)—This herbal vitamin combines two well-known anti-nausea ingredients – ginger and vitamin B6 – into a convenient chew that helps alleviate nausea and occasional indigestion related to morning sickness when pregnant.* With no added colors or artificial flavors, the doctor-formulated MegaFood ginger chews are individually wrapped and easy to take on the go.
"I am delighted to share our new Morning Sickness Nausea Relief* Soft Chews," comments Dr. Low Dog. "As a physician, mom and former midwife, I know how challenging morning sickness can be during those first few months of pregnancy. Each chew delivers 250 mg of organic ginger rhizome (root) and 12.5 mg of vitamin B6, ingredients that are well supported by science and my professional experience."
About MegaFood®
MegaFood is on a mission to create a world where everyone is truly nourished. They craft premium supplements with real food from trusted farm partners plus added nutrients because they believe our bodies recognize real food. They use their collective power for good and advocate for organic and regenerative farming to deliver products that work best for you and for a more resilient future too.
MegaFood offers products that are non-GMO, organic, vegetarian or vegan, certified glyphosate residue-free, tested for 125+ herbicides and pesticides, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and kosher. MegaFood is also proud to be a Certified B Corp. MegaFood can be found at natural retail, online and at national retailers throughout North America. For more information, visit megafood.com.
