SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Group LLP (http://www.allengroupllp.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Megan Nelms, CPA to Senior Manager at the firm. Founded by Timothy Allen CPA, Allen Group is a leading client advisory service firm which provides a complete range of accounting, finance and advisory services exclusively to the wine and construction industries.
Megan has over fourteen years of professional finance and accounting experience, with over ten of those years in the wine industry. She joined the Allen Group team in 2014 after two years with Siduri Wines where she was responsible for all winery accounting. Prior to that Megan was an Assurance Associate with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and Controller's Assistant at The Ranch Winery. Megan holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Sonoma State University with concentrations in both Wine Business Strategies and Accounting, and a California CPA license.
"As a fast-growing company with expertise in wine and construction, we need to recognize and reward our professionals that have strong skills in leadership, operations, and accounting. With an outstanding professional background and education, Megan meets these criteria and is a perfect addition to our senior management team. Our professional team is stronger today than it ever has been in the history of the firm," says Timothy Allen.
About Allen Group LLP:
Founded by Timothy Allen CPA, a winery financial expert with over thirty years of experience, Allen Group LLP is located in Santa Rosa, CA and serves wine and construction industry clients throughout the United States.
Media Contact
Timothy Allen, Allen Group LLP, 707.528.3860, tim@allengroupllp.com
SOURCE Allen Group LLP