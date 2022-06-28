Created by Meister Media Worldwide, the Global Ag Tech Initiative℠ offers a portfolio of events and informative products to forward ag tech development and adoption globally. The Initiative provides opportunities to connect the industry with multiple touchpoints ranging from market intelligence to research to thought leadership. By supporting advocates, community, and connections with vital information, together we can expand the vision and acceptance for how technology can improve agricultural practices to better feed the world. You can learn more at GlobalAgTechInitiative.com.
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meister Media Worldwide, Inc. (MMW) announces the launch of the Global Ag Tech Initiative℠ to lead a new generation of worldwide agriculture forward to sustainably produce safe and abundant food to feed the world.
The Initiative started from the explosion of new platforms, tools and technologies enabling integrated connectivity from farm to retail expanding globally, deriving from the in-field precision technologies of the 90s. Precision agriculture created greater efficiency of crop input for higher yields, but since that time, ag tech is broadening its scope to support growers.
"The MMW CropLife Media Group® and its PrecisionAg® brands have been at the forefront leading the precision agriculture industry with an expanding portfolio of new products and services enabling U.S. crop input providers to bring these new capabilities alive on the farm," says Eric Davis, Managing Director of the Global Ag Tech Initiative. "Building on this foundation the Global Ag Tech Initiative will leverage all MMW domestic and international markets and diverse platforms to build out new global and region-specific programs to advance the new generation of digital data-driven agriculture around the world."
As technology companies strive to create interoperable, data-driven agricultural systems, the scope of reach has broadened, addressing urgent global issues such as food security, climate change, and water scarcity.
However, the advancements, the research, and various products often exist in silos. As autonomous equipment, expansion of broadband access, and product portability are reshaping food production systems to better utilize scarce resources and leave a lighter environmental footprint, it's a crucial time to create community, communication, and education to forward the advancement of this technology.
"Through a portfolio of events and informative products, the Global Ag Tech Initiative provides opportunities to connect the industry with multiple touchpoints ranging from market intelligence to research to thought leadership. This portfolio, in collaboration with agricultural and non-endemic stakeholders, encourages sharing of information, networking, and global opportunities to forward the adoption and realize the promise of ag tech globally," says Renee Targos, Program Director of the Global Ag Tech Initiative. "The ag tech industry needs advocates, community, and connections to expand the vision and acceptance for how technology can improve agricultural practices to better feed the world."
"The transformation of global agriculture continues at a rapid pace," says Davis. "Technology is not only driving efficient food production, but also represents the foundation for sustainability, transparency, and a forum for more stakeholders to be connected."
A sampling of the current Global Ag Tech Initiative portfolio includes:
- GlobalAgTechInitiative.com— A global digital source of expert commentary, longer-range trends and insights, headlines from key precision regions, and curated precision tech content from Meister Media Worldiwde's family of brands across production agriculture.
- The Signal™ e-newsletter — The weekly newsletter with insights for agricultural technology leaders around the world who are charged with making crucial decisions and strategizing for the future. Trends, development, and other significant information and community discussion is shared for a greater understanding and advancement of the adoption of ag tech.
- The VISION Conference℠ — The definitive digital farming conference for North America, providing market-tested insights set to transform agribusiness with a focus on a 3-to 5 -year view. An event for decision-makers and those interested in seeing what the future holds for ag tech.
- The Global Ag Tech Alliance℠ – North America — A partnership with industry-leading technology and crop input organizations supporting the activities, research, and outreach that facilitate the adoption of precision and digital agriculture products and practices.
- The Global Ag Tech Awards of Excellence℠ - North America - An award program shedding light on some of the most important people and programs that have helped agriculture realize the full benefits of technology to improve agronomy, efficiency, and stewardship in crop production.
Tech Hub LIVE!℠ – The leading new event for data-driven digital agriculture practitioners in the U.S. showcasing new technologies and solutions to deploy today.
PrecisionTech Ag Professional – A CropLife Media Group® brand with dedicated print and digital coverage, is designed to help agricultural retailers, consultants and equipment dealers understand and incorporate precision technologies and techniques and install best business practices that help these service providers deliver high-quality, high-profit precision services to farmer-customers.
Come join the community in feeding the world. For more information on the Global Ag Tech Initiative, contact Eric Davis at edavis@meistermedia.com
Media Contact
Eric Davis, Meister Media Worldwide, 1 4409422000 Ext: 218, brigo@meistermedia.com
Bill Rigo, Meister Media Worldwide, 4409422000 140, brigo@meistermedia.com
SOURCE Meister Media Worldwide