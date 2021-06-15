CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Sciences, a market leader in the food safety industry, is proud to announce that Melanie Neumann, J.D., M.S., Executive Vice-President and General Counsel at Matrix Sciences, has been awarded the Harold Barnum Industry Award from the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP). This award is given to recognize an individual for outstanding service to the food industry, the public and IAFP.
"It is my honor to accept this recognition, and I am grateful for the opportunity to dedicate my career to helping the food industry produce safe quality food. It has been my personal mission to educate and assist the food industry in placing appropriate emphasis on food safety and food safety culture as enterprise risks for the purpose of protecting consumer health and safety, as well as protecting companies' brand reputation and bottom line," states Neumann.
The Harold Barnum Industry Award is awarded to individuals that are nominated by members of IAFP and voted on every year.
"Past recipients of the Barnum award put Melanie Neumann in rare company of executives in the food industry and this reflects Melanie's expertise and value she provides the food industry and the customers of Matrix Sciences," states Robert Wiebe, CEO of Matrix Sciences. "When you talk with Melanie, people instantly understand she has a full grasp of what is emerging in food safety and where the risks and opportunities are."
The award will be formally accepted at the IAFP 2021 Annual Meeting July 18-21, 2021 in Phoenix Arizona.
Matrix Sciences is a growing network providing analytical and advisory services to address the core technical needs of agri-food producers and processors. Its network of 19 facilities provides support from cultivation to consumer™ and ideation to successful product launch.
