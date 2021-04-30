ATLANTA, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mellow Mushroom has declared May its National Month of Hiring. The pizza restaurant is looking for the many and the mellow to join one of its 180 restaurants in 21 states. Local Mellow Mushroom restaurants will hold hiring events throughout the month of May and plan to bring on 2,000 new employees at all levels.
Everything you need to know about working at Mellow Mushroom can be found in the name — Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers. Mellow describes the vibe, the laid-back and contagious attitude that defines Mellow Mushroom. Mushroom symbolizes the eclectic decor and counter-culture spin. And Pizza Bakers tells guests how serious Mellow Mushroom is about the food; every menu item and craft cocktail must live up to the crave appeal of the fresh, stone-baked crust.
According to a recent employee survey, Mellow Mushroom team members say good tips, flexible work schedules and Mellow Mushroom's unique vibe and culture contribute to a positive work experience. Mellow offers competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and eclectic branded t-shirts as uniforms. But most importantly, Mellow provides a work environment that is Mellow, where employees are respected and individuality is celebrated.
"Mellow restaurants are serving more guests every day for in-house dining and demand for off premise sales remains strong," said Anne Mejia, Mellow Mushroom Vice President Brand Development. "We are in a position to hire more Mellow team members and feel fortunate to support the local economies where we operate."
Chandler Brannen, general manager at Mellow Mushroom in Pooler, Ga., says, "Mellow lets you embrace who you are and praises your individuality. I can't imagine working any place else."
Interested applicants should visit https://mellowmushroom.com/mellow-jobs/apply to find the location closest to them for available positions and interview times. Mellow Mushroom's National Month of Hiring will be supported by advertising on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Google.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram @MellowMushroom, like on Facebook at Facebook.com/MellowMushroom, or follow on Twitter @MellowMushroom.
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 21 states under the name Home-Grown Industries of Georgia. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.
