RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Culinary is excited to introduce Carrie McDonald, who will be stepping into the role of Director of National Accounts, effective Monday, September 20, 2021. Carrie is the complete package with years of experience working in the foodservice E&S industry.

Previously, Carrie held the position of National Account Manager at San Jamar (CFS Brands). Throughout the course of her career, she has worked in sales focusing on National Accounts for companies such as Mozo and Libbey, as well as Rep Source where she has experience working on the representation side. She has been able to gain valuable connections with distribution, large end-users and chain accounts, making her a tremendous asset to our organization.

"We look forward to the addition of Carrie to our energized team as we continue to grow Mercer Culinary and Barfly Mixology Gear", states Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President.

About Mercer Culinary

Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design, and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial food service spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.

