RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Culinary is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Parker to National Sales Manager of Foodservice Distribution. Chris will be stepping into the new position, effective immediately.
Chris has been with Mercer Culinary for the past ten years holding the positions of Sales Representative and most recently Business Development Director for the East Coast. As National Sales Manager Chris will oversee Mercer Culinary foodservice distribution and independent representation throughout the US.
"Having worked with Chris for the past ten years I am confident that he will transition into this new role easily and continue to strive toward forming stronger bonds with our foodservice partners", states Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President.
About Mercer Culinary
Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.
Contact:
Lisa DeMartino
Marketing Communications Manager
Mercer Culinary
1860 Smithtown Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
631-865-4718
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 8002215202, ldemartino@mercertool.com
SOURCE Mercer Culinary