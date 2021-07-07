RONKONKOMA, N.Y., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After almost 18 months of virtual meetings, Mercer Culinary® is excited to announce its participation at The NAFEM Show 2021. The Mercer team is looking forward to reuniting with colleagues to catch up and share thoughts on how to work together to bring the industry back to pre-pandemic levels.
Mercer Culinary is proud to be part of the foodservice industry. Everything we do is centered around how we can make the job of culinary professionals more enjoyable, easier, and more efficient. Over the past year, Mercer Culinary has developed new products to tackle the issues of today's foodservice professionals and is looking forward to being able to share them at The NAFEM Show.
Following are some of the new items that will be on display along with all the popular cutlery & tools Mercer Culinary is known for:
- Hell's Tools® Silicone Blade Scrapers and Spoon Spatulas – These new additions are extremely durable and are formulated to withstand temperatures up to 500°F, providing foodservice professionals with unsurpassed performance at the prep station or stovetop.
- Metro Edge® Aprons & Brewer Shirts – This new line of quality aprons and shirts are as stylish as they are functional. Whether worn in the back or front of the house, they will deliver a look that will create a lasting impression.
- Continuing a mission of promoting kitchen safety, Mercer will be showing off a new raised textured Santoprene® handle on its Millennia knives. The textured handle provides a vastly improved grip and greater comfort.
- Eco-friendly and cost-effective BLU™ Towels and Wipes. Made from 100% non-woven cotton, they are highly absorbent, biodegradable, durable, and can clean a variety of surfaces.
Also, come by to see what's new with Barfly® Mixology Gear. Barfly is all about celebrating and elevating the craft of cocktail making. From prep to garnish, Barfly barware tools are constructed for durability and designed for precision, control, and consistency. With the focus on the professional bartender, the new tools were developed to allow them to continue to deliver masterful results in every glass.
The entire Barfly line will be on display, over 300 items in all, including the latest additions:
- SuperFly™ shakers with an extra heavy weight base. Available in 28 oz., 18 oz. or as a set.
- Vintage Black finish available on Barfly mixing tins.
- Two mixing glasses for small or large pours.
- Stepped Jiggers with and without handles and a jigger with a spout; all for exact measurements.
- Two new novelty spoons and a stainless steel swizzle stick for a perfect stir.
- 5" Bar Knife with Damascus blade and Saya cover for prep of garnishes with style.
- 8 ½" Deluxe walnut muddler with a wide flat base for maximum surface for extracting the most out of herbs and fruit.
- A bitters bottle with a stainless steel threaded top as an alternative to cork based tops
Mercer Culinary and Barfly Mixology Gear will be exhibiting at booth #843. Stop by to learn more about both brands.
The NAFEM Show takes place August 26-28, 2021 at the Orlando Convention Center, Orlando, FL. If you are unable to attend the show, visit http://www.mercerculinary.com or http://www.barflybymercer.com, or contact Mercer Culinary, 1-800-221-5202 or sales@mercerculinary.com for more information.
About Mercer Culinary
Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design, and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second-generation family business.
About Barfly Mixology Gear
Barfly Mixology Gear is fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business that manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.
Contact:
Lisa DeMartino
Director, Marketing Communications
Mercer Culinary
1860 Smithtown Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
631-865-4718
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 800-221-5202, ldemartino@mercertool.com
SOURCE Mercer Culinary