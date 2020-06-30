GOLDEN, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritech is taking proactive steps to protect the health and safety of the general public by providing a Gloving Resource Center with content created in partnership with Eagle Protect. The Gloving Resource Center contains a library of educational content including an eBook, various blog posts, and a podcast.
With the increased focus on hand hygiene, more and more individuals are gloving to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, but without proper training or education, this gloving step can actually spread pathogens. While gloving has been commonplace in food processing and manufacturing, many industries are now gloving, including the foodservice industry and the general public. This development makes it crucial to educate on the basics of proper gloving like how to choose your glove, when you should change, how to don and doff, and the importance of clean hands before putting on gloves.
Meritech Chief Technology Officer, Paul Barnhill, said, "By doing a proper hand hygiene event, we're able to naturally lower both the resident and transient floras on the hand, keeping the hands clean and doing that process before donning gloves is incredibly important."
A lesser-known issue is that surrounding manufacturing. It's important to understand the appropriate considerations when selecting a glove supplier to ensure you are using a high-quality glove. Additionally, different gloves are designed to serve different purposes, and the makeup of the glove should be taken into account to ensure the correct product has been selected for the process at hand.
Eagle Protect Founder, Steve Ardagh, said, "It's a technical tool of trade. If you ask someone who works at a meat processing plant who wears a glove for eight hours a day, they'll tell the difference between a good and bad glove instantly."
In the eBook readers will find a range of information from glove selection, disposal, hand hygiene tips, and how to develop a culture where proper gloving is a focus. You can find blog posts expanding on the topics covered inside the eBook for a more in-depth look into gloving best practices.
Additionally, Mr. Barnhill and Mr. Ardagh had an informative discussion on a recent episode of The Wash podcast. Both experts in hand hygiene, Barnhill and Ardagh offer insightful discussion around gloving, its nuances, the importance of hand hygiene events in the gloving process, and the many errors that can happen. Interested parties may access the full resource center at www.meritech.com/gloving
About Eagle Protect
Eagle Protect supplies ethically sourced disposable gloves and protective clothing, with a focus on improving their customer's food safety and sustainability practices. Eagle is revolutionizing the disposable glove industry with its proprietary Fingerprint Check that third-party tests and verifies multiple food safety factors. A certified B Corporation since 2012, Eagle Protect is the world's first and only disposable glove and clothing specialists to earn this distinction.
About Meritech
Meritech makes the perfect hand wash easy, effective, and eco-friendly so that together, we can make the world a healthier and safer place. We are the inventors and sole manufacturers of CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations, the world's only technology clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of harmful pathogens with each 12-second hand wash cycle. For almost 30 years Meritech has manufactured its innovative automated hygiene technology 100% in the USA and has served businesses across many industries including food processing, healthcare, medical, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, food service, retail, cruise lines, education, cannabis, and government.
