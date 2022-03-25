LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion, and MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer are proud to announce a strategic partnership. By coming together, this new venture will be a catalyst that elevates MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer as it continues its powerful emergence into the hard seltzer market.
MEXI Craft will bring the unique seltzer, Ken Collis will bring the dynamic global marketing engine of TLK Fusion to further expand brand awareness, consideration, and strategic marketing initiatives. Together, this venture between two serial entrepreneurs will have a disruptive effect on the settler market.
"I have had my eye on this category for quite some time", states Collis. "As we have seen the market share in the Millenial and Gen Z turn to this beverage as their drink of choice, we are prepared to strategically market the brand and nurture the growth globally. It is very exciting to partner with Alice Chen as her track record of the creation and exit of multiple large brands, her vision aligns perfectly with my own."
MEXI Craft has been positioning itself as a distinct and unique brand that has disrupted the crowded hard seltzer sector with an innovative creation. By focusing on authenticity and strong branding, MEXI Craft will capture the attention of newly converted hard seltzer drinkers looking to ditch the synthetic suspicious taste for a quality beverage.
"Since our recent soft launch, MEXI is quickly emerging as an early RTD leader in the shift towards craft," states Chen. "MEXI exists to celebrate the Californian spirit of exploration and discovery, and I am thrilled to partner with other trailblazing business leaders such as Ken Collis and his team to bring that MEXI spirit to all tequila and seltzer lovers!"
TLK Fusion is a full-service multi-award winning Los Angeles-brand marketing, distribution, and celebrity branding firm. TLK Fusion specializes in creating and implementing high-profile marketing campaigns that drive strong global consumer inter-action and awareness. Established by leading entertainment and branding executive, Ken Collis, the company boasts an extensive roster of A-List celebrity and key entertainment relationships.
TLK Fusion specializes in leveraging clients with an elite network of blue-chip contacts to secure high-profile exposure. TLK Fusion is dedicated to raising consumer public awareness of brands the company represents through its extensive top-tier, public relations, digital marketing and distribution alignments. Committed to securing distribution for all of our clients, TLK Fusion's unique out-of-the box thinking and multi-media service mix has proven to be successful time and time again.
Unlike others on the market, MEXI Craft Tequila Seltzer uses only clean ingredients and craft NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) distillery tequila to deliver a delicious refreshing seltzer drink for all to enjoy.
The brand was conceived by the desire to share exotic Mexico-inspired flavors paired with everybody's favorite Mexican pastime — tequila. It embodies the spirit of Mexico's fiesta culture blended with California's open creativity and casual rebellion. Instead of offering the typical sugary margarita or Paloma-style canned cocktails, MEXI Seltzer is inspired to innovate.
