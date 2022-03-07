WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroSalt® Inc. today announced that its SaltMe®! potato chips will be distributed to more than 1,300 Kroger grocery stores beginning in March. This milestone is a major move for MicroSalt® on its mission to provide healthier, full-flavor potato chips with 50% less sodium to help people promote better cardiovascular health.
"We're thrilled to be able to expand the reach of our products," says Rick Guiney, CEO at MicroSalt Inc. "Our microscopic salt crystal technology is creating new opportunities for consumers to lower their sodium intake without sacrificing flavor."
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the overconsumption of salt is a big factor. MicroSalt® is committed to using advanced, patented technology to fight cardiovascular disease and to promote healthier diets and snacking habits.
Distribution partners for this new venture include UNFI, KeHE, DPI, and Jakes Finer Foods. The launch also includes a redesign of SaltMe®! brand packaging for a fresh new look and a deep dive into the light-blue, low-sodium color market. The chips will be available at Kroger stores and banners across the country in Original, BBQ, and Sour Cream & Onion flavors.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments by the company, including being named the Global Winner of the P&G Alumni Network's 2021 Star Entrepreneur Award and winning The Most Innovative Food Technology Provider for Sodium Reduction in 2021 by the Global Health & Pharma., a huge honor and recognition for the organization. MicroSalt® continues to innovate and empower people to live healthier lives.
To learn more about the new SaltMe®! distribution at Kroger stores near you, visit our website.
About MicroSalt®
MicroSalt® is focused on improving lives and decreasing heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. The company has created a healthier potato chip product with 50% less sodium using advanced food technology that creates micro-sized salt particles 100-times smaller and twice as tasty as traditional salt. MicroSalt allows snack manufacturers to decrease sodium without compromising snack flavor.
