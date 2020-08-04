LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Macros, a leading healthy meal delivery service, is pleased to announce it has added a new meal plan option and flavorful new menu items to its lineup.
In addition to Mighty Macros' Sculpt, Perform, and Gain meal plans, the company now offers a Weight Loss plan. Meals in this plan are low calorie, low carb and high in protein to support weight loss. Designed for quick results, Mighty Macros' dietitians have cut down the calories for each dish to 350 or less, but have not forfeited the nutrition needed to live a healthy life. Just like Mighty Macros' other meal plans, the meals included in the Weight Loss plan are GMO-free, organic, low in sodium, dairy-free, packed with protein and free from all artificial colors and flavors, refined sugar, additives, and preservatives.
"Fad diets can gain popularity fast but are not always safe," says James Hughes, RD, Mighty Macros' in-house dietitian. "Our Weight Loss plan gives consumers a healthy way to reach their goal weight without sacrificing their wellbeing. Our dietitian-designed, chef-created menu is updated weekly to provide variability and well-rounded meals. Customers can eat worry-free knowing they are getting clean, sustainable nutrition."
Mighty Macros continues to create seasonally-inspired meals with fresh ingredients to offer a range in flavors and prevent food boredom. Consumers can pick savory meals like Mexican Steak Ranchero and Roast Turkey with Smoky BBQ Sauce or refreshing, lighter dishes like Herb-Crusted Salmon and Spicy Coconut Chicken. Mighty Macros also offers an array of gluten-free, low-carb, Whole30 and paleo options—delivering a delicious, clean, convenient, and evidence-based meal plan for everyone.
Mighty Macros delivers to the West Coast, Mountain States, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Kentucky and is rapidly expanding. Each meal retails for $8.70 to $11.50 depending on the meal plan and number of meals per delivery. For more information or to order, please visit mightymacros.com.
About Mighty Macros
Designed by dietitians and flavored by chefs, Mighty Macros is a convenient, healthy meal delivery service for people no matter where they are on their fitness journey. Founded by the same team that created Australia's leading performance meal delivery service, MACROS, Mighty Macros has one mission: make clean and healthy meals accessible to all. For more information, please visit mightymacros.com.
Press Contact:
Nicole Lavella
310-274-1072 x204
244691@email4pr.com