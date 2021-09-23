AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Swell today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeana Harrington as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Harrington joined the nation's top independent spiked seltzer brand as a founding employee back in 2016. She quickly rose through the ranks as its National Accounts Director and VP of Sales, before graduating to the c-suite and thriving in her roles as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Harrington has proven to be instrumental in the success of the brand. Under her management, Mighty Swell has continued to dramatically increase sales, achieving a 168% revenue growth this first half of year in comparison to this time last year. The brand also earned a ranking of 1,936 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in America and is the top independent hard seltzer brand in the US through July, according to IRI.
"Having worked with Jeana Harrington since the beginning, I speak for the Board when I say that we are confident that she is the right person for the job, and will lead Mighty Swell into our next chapter of growth," said Sean Cusack, founder and current board member of Mighty Swell. "Her experience as a leader, combined with her impeccable work ethic and intimate knowledge of the brand are a recipe for success. We are fortunate to have her as our new leader."
As Harrington takes charge of the hard seltzer brand, her focus will be leading Mighty Swell into a new phase of growth in 2021-2022. "As someone who has been with the company since its inception, my commitment to expanding Mighty Swell, reaching new consumers and strengthening our team grows stronger each year," she explained. "As we enter 2022, our focus will be two-fold: differentiating ourselves to seltzer drinkers through innovation and outreach, and streamlining our operations and supply chain. We have assembled an amazing team over the past six months to help us accomplish those objectives."
Prior to Mighty Swell, Harrington helped launch OOLA Distillery in Seattle - one of Washington's first distilleries post prohibition. As Managing Director, she created a self-distribution network until the company scaled and expanded into multiple states. Harrington has helped formulate and launch products for multiple brands that have achieved Triple Gold and Best in Category as well as packaging accolades. Before transitioning to the alcohol industry, Harrington spent over a decade in the strategy consulting and finance space.
For the latest updates on Mighty Swell, make sure to follow @mightyswell on Instagram or visit https://www.mightyswell.com/find-us to locate the "Swell" nearest you.
ABOUT MIGHTY SWELL SPIKED SELTZER
Founded in 2016, Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell crafts spiked seltzers that pack a juicy punch with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. The company's product line now includes eight refreshing flavors: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cherry Lime, Grapefruit, Mango Raspberry, Peach, Pineapple and Watermelon Mint. Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzers are certified gluten-free, OU Kosher and vegan friendly and are available in supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and liquor stores in 25 states. More information on Mighty Swell products and retail locations is available at http://www.mightyswell.com/find-us or on Instagram (@mightyswell), Twitter (@mighty_swell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).
