"Shore Good: Recipes from the Eastern Shore" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Bradshaw takes readers from the sea to the table as he shares an arrangement of delectable favorites inspired by the Eastern Shore.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shore Good: Recipes from the Eastern Shore": an exciting new option in the recipe world. "Shore Good: Recipes from the Eastern Shore" is the creation of published author Mike Bradshaw, a native of Crisfield, Maryland, native who credits a loving mother and stepfather with instilling a love of cooking in him from an early age.
Bradshaw shares, "This cookbook is a collection of recipes regional to the Eastern Shore, Maryland. The Eastern Shore is well-known for the seafood of the Chesapeake Bay such as oysters, crabs, and fish and the wild game that is so plentiful. There is also a little history, which is so prevalent in the area, dating back to the 1600s. This book has some new and old recipes found around the shore that have been loved by so many and wanted to be shared with you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Bradshaw's new book is a celebration of the varied food sources of the Chesapeake Bay area.
Bradshaw offers a collection of recipes that are certain to spark culinary inspiration within the homes of any seafood or wild game enthusiast.
