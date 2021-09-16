NEW ORLEANS, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to help offset some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys will be giving away a semi-load of free bottled water (20 pallets) and 1,000 boxed lunches on Friday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the LA Health Solutions parking lot at 1528 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace. Supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in the area.
"I was here when Hurricane Katrina swept through our beloved city leaving devastation in its wake. Therefore, I witnessed one of the silver linings that evolved from that tragic event--neighbors pulling resources to provide assistance to those in need. I see the same camaraderie now as we once again work together to recover from Hurricane Ida," stated Mike Brandner, Esq. "In fact, I'd like to give a shout-out to Scott Cody with WWLTV for the phenomenal assistance he has provided with helping us get these much needed supplies together for distribution."
In addition to offering free water and food, the New Orleans law firm also provides free hurricane insurance claim consultations to home and small business owners who have experienced considerable loss from Hurricane Ida.
For more details about the free bottled water and food distribution offered by Mike Brander Injury Attorneys, please call (504) 345-1111. To find out more about the hurricane insurance claim assistance, please visit MikeBrandner.com to schedule a free consultation via our LiveChat feature, or via a confidential form submission.
About Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys
Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys has successfully represented victims from a variety of backgrounds in lawsuits against large insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, condominium associations, labor unions, and more. Many of these cases involve injuries related to traffic accidents, hurricane insurance claims, defective products, workplace accidents, maritime accidents, railroad accidents (FELA), and other accidents. Find out more about Mike Brandner and his team of Louisiana injury attorneys by calling (504) 345-1111. You can also interact with the law firm by connecting with them on Twitter and Facebook.
